Lewandowski trains for the first time at Barcelona and talks about giving fans “enormous happiness” | spanish football

Lewandowski also spoke to the club’s official channel about the possibility of giving back to cool fans the happiness they had in other seasons.
– Now, when I heard this kind of project for the future, it seemed to me that I’m also happy to be here. And I also want to give the fans enormous happiness, as they have had before or even more, because I know that the fans support the club always. It doesn’t matter if it’s going well or a little bad, they’re always there. They always try to support us, and I know that this season we will try to give a lot of happiness. It will be possible.
The ex-Bayern Munich striker is a key player in President Joan Laporta’s project to put Barcelona back on track for titles. Through a complex financial engineering, which includes, among others, the negotiation of broadcasting rights for the next 25 years, the Catalan club also hired Brazilian Raphinha, from Leeds, Kessié, from Milan, and renewed with Dembélé.
Barcelona start the 2022/23 La Liga season by hosting Rayo Vallecano at Spotify Camp Nou on August 14th. El Clásico against Real Madrid, in the Spanish Championship, will be in rounds 9 and 26, with the first meeting on October 16, at the Santiago Bernabéu. The return meeting will take place on March 19, 2023.