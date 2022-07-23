Libertadores champion for Flamengo is on the radar of Fenerbahçe, by Jorge Jesus | Flamengo



Jorge Jesus – Publicity/Fenerbahçe

Jorge JesusDisclosure / Fenerbahce

Published 07/22/2022 16:07

Rio – Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, continues to be one of the most active clubs in the football market. In order to reinforce his squad, coach Jorge Jesus asked for the hiring of another old acquaintance. This time, it is the Spanish defender Pablo Marí, from Arsenal, from England. The information is from the portal “Coluna do Fla”.

Pablo Marí is in the sights of Fenerbahçe, from Turkey Disclosure/Arsenal

The Turkish club has already contacted the defender’s staff, who liked the proposed terms and gave the “ok” for the negotiation. Now, Fenerbahçe’s leaders will start talks with the Gunners’ board, to finally make a formal proposal.

If the negotiation is concluded, Pablo Marí will meet the midfielder Willian Arão, who was also part of the cast of Flamengo’s magical year of 2019. In addition to them, it is worth remembering that the Turkish club is also consulting with defender Gustavo Henrique, and may, in soon, to confirm another signing of a player with a passage through Rubro-Negro.

With no space at the Gunners, Pablo Marí was loaned to Udinese earlier this year. For the Italian club, the defender participated in 15 games, and scored two goals, also obtaining an average of 89 minutes on the field per game played.