Lighted candles mark act for the dead in Complexo do Alemão – 07/22/2022 – Daily life

With candles lit, friends of victims and representatives of residents’ associations from Complexo do Alemão held a protest on Friday night (22) over the deaths that occurred during a police operation this Thursday (21), the fifth deadliest of the history of Rio de Janeiro.

About 500 people gathered at a sports court known as Quadra Vivi, according to an estimate by the residents’ association.

They lit candles in solidarity with the victims and also held banners reading “black lives matter”, “less police, more schools” and “poverty is not a crime”.

Through the streets of the complex, it was also possible to see many white sheets and towels hanging from the windows of the houses.

The event brought together representatives from Nova Brasília, Grota, Parque Everest, Itararé, Fazendinha, Morro da Viana, Adeus and Palmeiras.

Marcos Válerio Alves, 54, president of the Nova Brasília association, was a friend of Solange Mendes, 49, who died this Friday morning (22). He said that her friend died due to police oversight and called for more investment in public policies to prevent police actions.

“I would like to understand how a government can kill a mother of a family, a local trader? The favela no longer has a social project, and the peacekeeping police is a failed project, it no longer exists. an answer,” said Alves during the protest.

Ivonete dos Santos, 64, no longer lives in Alemão, but went to visit her daughter and her daughters this Friday. She lit a candle for the victims and said that she no longer wants her granddaughters to live there because she is afraid of violence.

“God bless us, I’ve lived here my whole life, but it’s a lot of death, nobody deserves this life. I’m terrified of my daughter here. I’m going to take my granddaughters out of here”, said the lady while lighting candles.

After the act on the court, the protesters and bikers went down and marched along Itararé Avenue, in Bonsucesso. There were requests for peace, a minute of silence for the victims and motorcyclists accompanied the journey with honks.