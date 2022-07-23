Lisca is registered with the IDB and will make his debut for Santos against Fortaleza

Lisca had its name regularized in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) this Friday. Thus, the coach will debut in command of Peixe this Sunday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), against Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão.

The board of Alvinegro Praiano had until 7 pm this Friday to register the coach, but had difficulties because Sport took too long to formalize the termination with the professional at the BID. Leão published the shutdown only at 17:24.

The coach was announced last Wednesday, hours before the match against Botafogo. He followed the 2-0 victory of Santos in one of the boxes at Vila Belmiro.

This Sunday, therefore, he will be at the edge of the lawn for the first time directing the Peixe. At the moment, the São Paulo club occupies the ninth place of the Brasileirão, with 25 points.

Understand the fight between Lisca and Sport

Last Monday, Sport drew 0-0 with Vila Nova, for the 18th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, in Ilha do Retiro. Moments before the match, Leão’s fans learned of a possible agreement between the coach and Santos and were outraged.

During the match, the red-blacks booed and cursed the 49-year-old professional. A glass was still thrown at him. In a post-game press conference, Lisca criticized the crowd’s reaction and said he was attacked.

In response, Yuri Romão defended the red-blacks and stated that Lisca’s attitude was unethical. “Our fans embraced him from the first moment. In an enigmatic tone, he himself was leaving all the characteristics that would leave the club. Saying that our fans are guilty is not part of professionalism”, he highlighted.

In his presentation at Santos, the coach explained his departure from Sport. He stayed at the Pernambuco club for just three weeks.

“On Sunday, (Jorge) Machado told me that Santos came to me. He wanted to send a hug to all the Sport players. I was forbidden to say goodbye. During the game, the news came out that it was already agreed. a lot of me and we were doing a good job, the crowd was angry and acted in a way I didn’t expect. They attacked me. My family was, they were scared”, he explained.

“The players didn’t understand anything. Another time I talked to Santos and I ended up not coming. Obviously what happened in the game facilitated the decision. I won’t deny that I wouldn’t come. But I would talk to the Sport board first. , I decided to talk to the board of Santos. The president was upset, I think he passed a little, but I will respect it”, he added.

