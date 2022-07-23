Live on Globo, Cesar Tralli shocks audience by making ‘L’; video

In Jornal Hoje this Friday (22), Cesar Tralli surprised the audience by making an “L” with his hand. Despite the public’s surprise, the gesture was not an allusion to Lula, but to Léo Batista, the journalist’s first presenter.

Tralli made the gesture after a report about an Argentine player honoring his son, Lorenzo, making the letter sign with his fingers. “This guy is very cool, I liked it, you were fast”, said Karine Alves, who also made the gesture.

The anchor of Jornal Hoje then spoke about Léo Batista’s birthday without mentioning the veteran’s name. “Who is it?” Tralli said.

“It’s another ‘L’, and this ‘L’ has a lot of history in Esporte da Globo as well. We are talking about our dear Léo Batista”, replied Karine Alves.

“In 1971, we inaugurated, we presented to the public the new newspaper, the new TV Globo magazine, which was JH. I was on the bench on the first ‘good afternoon’. I had the honor of being the first to say ‘good afternoon’”, said Léo Batista in a statement shown on the news.

Tralli’s gesture moved the web, which interpreted the signal made by the presenter as an allusion to Lula. “Cesar Tralli doing the ‘L’ now, live, on Jornal Hoje. Any resemblance is just a coincidence, I don’t think the minions will like it”, said an internet user.

“Globo’s report about a football player who, to celebrate, makes an ‘L’ with his hands referring to his son right after the official announcement of Lula’s candidacy for the presidency. Then Tralli and Karine released the ‘L’, saying: ‘This is the guy’. Loved it,” posted another user.

See the video: