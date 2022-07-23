Looking for a job? 3,951 vacancies open for Administrative Assistant

Companies all over the country are receiving CVs from professionals for immediate occupation of 3,951 jobs. These thousands of Employment Opportunities are for the position of Administrative Assistant.

The vacancies are for companies of the most diverse areas and sizes, such as Sodexo, Luandre, Zaffari, Samisun, Blitz Human Resources, Nutri Alimentos, MAC, GI Group, Ink Lua and many others. In addition to the chances for effective hiring, there are some for temporary workers, interns, self-employed and service providers.

Some of these positions also accept applications from people with disabilities, whether hearing, visual, physical, monthly, psychosocial, speech or rehabilitated.

How to apply for Administrative Assistant positions?

The process to apply and get a position in the job market is simple, fast and free. See the step by step:

Access the InfoJobs website; Use the filters according to what you are looking for; Enter the job advertisement and read its description carefully; Click on “Register CV” and fill in the information; Wait for the company to respond.

In addition to the salary compatible with the market, the professional can also receive benefits such as: medical assistance, dental assistance, basic food basket, life insurance, meal vouchers and transport vouchers. Sign up!