Lotofcil 2579, Quina 5904 and other lotteries: see numbers drawn (22/7) – Nacional

Quina was one of the lotteries drawn this Friday (22/7) (photo: Box/Disclosure)

Caixa raffled this Friday (22/7) the contests Lotofcil 2579, Quina 5904, Lotomania 2342 and Super Sete 273. Prizes range from R$1.1 million to R$5.9 million.

The event was held at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo. O State of Mines updated all results.

Friday Lotteries (7/22)

Lotofcil 2579 – BRL 1.5 million



To win the prize estimated at R$ 1.5 million, the player must match 15 numbers from 01 to 25.

Check the tens: 01 – 03 – 04 – 07 – 08 – 10 – 12 – 15 – 16 – 17 – 18 – 19 – 22 – 23 – 25

Four players guessed the 15 Lotofcil numbers and will win BRL 371,783.14 each. The lucky ones are from Brejes/BA, Carmo do Rio Claro/MG, Oriximin/PA and Jundia/SP.

prize



15 hits: 4 bets, BRL 371,783.14

14 hits: 502 bets, BRL 887.35

13 hits: 12145 bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits: 116,830 bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits: 604,653 bets, BRL 5.00

Quina 5904 – BRL 4.2 million

The prize is awarded to whoever enters five numbers from 01 to 80.

Check the tens: 02 – 20 – 30 – 32 – 40

Bettors from Belo Horizonte and Petrolina/PE hit the five scores of Quina and will take R$ 2,136,967.22.

prize

5 hits: 2 bets, BRL 2,136,967.22

4 hits: 109 bets, BRL 4,276.49

3 hits: 6,452 bets, BRL 68.80

2 hits: 127,542 bets, BRL 3.48

Lotomania 2342 – BRL 1.1 million



The player has to write down 50 numbers from 01 to 100 and hope that 20 are drawn.

Check the tens: 03 – 06 – 12 – 16 – 21 – 23 – 24 – 26 – 28 – 33 – 43 – 60 – 67 – 69 – 72 – 77 – 79 – 91 – 92 – 97

prize



20 hits: There was no hit

19 hits: 6 bets, BRL 31,437.05

18 hits: 49 bets, BRL 2,405.90

17 hits: 428 bets, R$ 275.44

16 hits: 2621 bets, BRL 44.97

15 hits: 11928 bets, BRL 9.88

0 hits: There was no hit

Super Seven 273 – BRL 5.9 million

The participant marks a number from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns.

Check the numbers:

1st column: 0

2nd column: 8

3rd column: 4

4th column: 9

5th column: 9

6th column: 6

7th column: 5

prize

7 hits: There were no winners

6 hits: 5 bets, BRL 14,331.68

5 hits: 152 bets, BRL 673.48

4 hits: 1,957 bets, BRL 52.30

3 hits: 16,270 bets, BRL 5.00

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.

If the player plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.