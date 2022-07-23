Luciana Gimenez denies having an open relationship with her boyfriend

The presenter Luciana Gimenez, 52, took the day to enjoy a beach and confided, when talking to her followers, that she wouldn’t have the head to deal with an open relationship for being ‘jealous’.

In stories, on Instagram, she opened the famous question-and-answer box and invited fans to interact: “Send me the answer”, she wrote. An internet user then wanted to know if the artist’s romance with financial consultant Renato Breia, 34, was open.

Without mincing words, Gimenez tried to make it clear that this kind of romance wouldn’t have a chance with her. “This open dating business I don’t think would work very well with me, no. I’m jealous,” she revealed.

Still about her boyfriend, she received questions about being uncomfortable to see him go out alone and stated that it is not possible to demand that anyone ‘stay at home’.

If I bother? It’s not a very comfortable thing, but I go out too. So people have the right to go out with friends. How are you going to tell the person who’s staying at home? Can’t, right?

Another curious fan sending a question about the presenter’s intimacy. She has stated that she doesn’t like dominating or being the dominatrix in bed. “I don’t think either. I don’t think I even like dominating or being dominated. I think there has to be a balance,” she declared.

Censorship in a joke by Tata Werneck

This morning, columnist Lucas Pasin, from Splash, brought that Luciana Gimenez asked the production of Multishow’s “Lady Night” program to censor a joke made by presenter Tatá Werneck during recording with her.

according to columnist, the What bothered Luciana, who didn’t laugh when she heard Tatá’s comment, is that the joke was about an intimate rumor that has been circulating for years about a famous woman who is her friend.

Despite the request for “censorship”, which came between the recordings, Tatá Werneck and Luciana Gimenez followed the interview and agreed that it was best not to show the comment. There wasn’t any “climate” between them because of that.