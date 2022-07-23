Luisa Mell is sued for stealing Lollapalooza ticket from neighbor, says website

Luisa Mell was sued for stealing a neighbor’s mail, according to iG. The order had a ticket of more than R$ 1 thousand for Lollapalooza, and the presenter refused to return the money and tried to blame the building’s doorman.

The neighbor in question tried to gift his daughter with the ticket in 2019. With the pandemic, the show was postponed to March 2022, and Pedro Pradanos Zarzosa moved to a building 250 m from where he lived. Who moved into her old house was Luisa Mell.

In the confusion of correspondence, the organization of Lollapalooza sent an email to the engineer notifying the delivery of the ticket. He would go to the old building to try to retrieve the envelope, and he was always told that nothing had arrived.

Two days before the festival, the girl contacted the organization of Lollapalooza to collect the bracelet, and received a receipt signed by the caretaker of the old condominium, who confessed that he handed it to the new resident of the apartment by mistake.

After several attempts to contact Luisa, in which she first offered half the ticket price, and then had her ex-husband offer to pay the full amount by signing a receipt with misleading information, Pedro now files a lawsuit against Luisa.

The action is for misappropriation of a personal item, violation of correspondence and also for refusing to return the value of the ticket to the festival.