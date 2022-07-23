Luisa Mell sued for stealing Lollapalooza ticket from neighbor | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Instagram Luisa Mell violated correspondence and appropriated a Lollapalooza ticket that belonged to her neighbor

This story is worthy of a script for a Multishow sitcom, it’s so surreal and seemingly unlikely to happen. But she is real. Luisa Mell was sued for appropriating a neighbor’s mail that contained a ticket valued at more than R$1,000 for Lollapalooza. She simply refused to return the money to the festival’s passport owner, as she gave a controversial excuse for the disappearance and also tried to blame her building’s doorman.

Who is suing the activist is engineer Pedro Pradanos Zarzosa, who in 2019 decided to gift his daughter with the Lolla Cashless Bracelet ticket, for which he paid the amount of R$ 1,165.00. The event in question would take place in March 2020, but as the lockdown was instituted exactly in the month in which the festival would take place, the organization transferred its realization to March 2022.

It turns out that in October 2020, Pedro and his family decided to move to another building, on the same street where they lived, just 250 meters away. And who went to live in the engineer’s former residence was Luisa Mell.

As soon as he moved, Pedro agreed with the old condominium that he would always stop by to pick up the mail that arrived in his name. And in the process, he says that even the janitor of the place, identified as Josemir, went to his new residence to deliver envelopes and packages.

Until we reached 2022 and the organization of Lollapalooza sent an email to the engineer notifying the delivery of the ticket. He went to the old building several times to try to retrieve the envelope, and was always informed that nothing had arrived.

On March 23, two days before the start of the festival, the engineer’s daughter contacted the organization of Lollapalooza to collect the bracelet, and received a receipt, signed by Josemir Santos, caretaker of his old condominium, in which item delivery.

This is where the situation gets tense. Pedro put Josemir against the wall, and the employee confessed that he had given it to the new resident of the apartment by mistake. And that new resident is none other than Luisa Mell.

First, the activist fled from all attempts at contact made by Pedro, until one day she answered him and confessed to having opened the mail and thrown all the contents in the trash, as she believed it was an advertisement. Aware of the mistake, Luisa offered half the ticket price to end the confusion, but the engineer refused. Do you know what she did? She slammed the phone in his face.

On the same day, Pedro received a call from Gilberto Zaborowsky, Luisa Mell’s ex-husband. The entrepreneur offered to pay the full amount, by signing a receipt. The engineer accepted the proposal, but upon receiving the document, he saw that it contained inaccurate and misleading information, such as, for example, that the amount was already in his account at the time of signature.

After numerous exchanges of messages, Gilberto adopted a rude tone and began to blame the engineer for Luisa Mell’s mistake, and even said that the amount he would deposit to him would be a donation, and not a compensation for the fact that his ex-wife had violated and appropriate Lollapalooza ticket that was not in his name.

The fact is that so far the amount has not been paid. And on June 22, Pedro filed a lawsuit against Luisa Mell for the misappropriation of an engineer’s personal item, violation of correspondence and also for refusing to return the ticket price to the festival.