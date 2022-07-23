Luísa Sonza manifests after the death of a fan during a concert in Porto Alegre

The singer Luísa Sonza spoke about the death of a young woman during her show, in Porto Alegre, last Saturday, the 16th. Using her Twitter profile, the artist said that she only learned about the case on Wednesday, the 20th, regretted what happened. and wished the family strength, in addition to saying that he wants the matter to be investigated.

Credit: Playback/Instagram @luisasonzaLuísa Sonza speaks out after a fan dies during a concert in Porto Alegre

“I only found out yesterday about everything that happened and I am devastated by it. My concern before was talking to the family. First I asked to find the mother’s or sister’s number and then come and say something publicly. I wish the family a lot of strength and hope that the case is investigated as soon as possible”, wrote Luísa on Twitter.

The young woman, identified with Alice Moraes, was 27 years old. The show took place last Saturday at the Pepsi On Stage concert hall. According to people who were with Alice at the scene, she felt sick at the beginning of the performance, sought care in the available ambulance, but couldn’t resist.

The victim’s family and friends allege negligence on the part of the local medical team. The case is being investigated by the Civil Police of Rio Grande do Sul.

The case gained national repercussion after a tweet by Gabriela Zambrozuski, who claims to be a friend of the victim’s sister. “My friend’s sister died at Luisa Sonza’s concert due to lack of medical care at the venue. She may not have control over it, but at least she could have paid her condolences right, no condolences?… I love Luísa but keeping quiet about it is problematic,” she wrote.

It was after this manifestation by the friend of the victim’s sister that Luísa spoke about the case.

mark the @opinion with RT!! Help find the culprits! The crime was registered without culprits and I need all possible visibility so that they are found and penalized! IT WAS NEGLIGENCE OF THE LOCATION — gab (@Gabzuski) July 21, 2022