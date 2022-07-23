Man arrested for assaulting and leaving sister two years in coma dies in US – News

The man accused by his sister of attempted murder died this Friday (22) in the United States after she came out of a coma, after two years, caused by the attack he allegedly committed.

Sheriff Ross Mellinger of Jackson County, West Virginia, said his death would likely be declared of natural causes. “From an investigative point of view, it’s a shame the case doesn’t go ahead. [o processo]”, Mellinger told People magazine.

The late, 55-year-old Daniel J. Palmer III, came to judicial and media attention this month after his sister, Wanda Palmer, awoke from a coma and accused him of attacking her with a machete. The attack took place in June 2020 and left the woman on the brink of death as she was found on a couch with blunt blows to the head and head trauma.





Wanda Palmer, now 51, was taken to hospital, where she remained in a coma for two years while police investigated the case, but were unable to gather enough evidence to charge anyone.

This month, Wanda regained consciousness and, by answering “yes” or “no” to police questions, identified her brother as the attacker. The man had been in police custody for seven days, and the county sheriff believes his death was due to a series of recurring health problems.

“For starters, he wasn’t very healthy, and as soon as he entered the prison, his health continued to deteriorate, downhill,” the sheriff reported.

A witness even saw Daniel on his sister’s balcony the night before the police arrived at the woman’s house, but the lack of evidence and video surveillance made it difficult for the investigation to proceed.



