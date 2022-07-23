Man arrested for threatening STF ministers remains silent in testimony, says TV

Arrested this Friday 22nd after authorization by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, Ivan Rejane Fonte Boa Pinto remained silent in the testimony given to the Federal Police. Asked about the investigations, he replied that “his lawyer was in the interior of Minas Gerais and could not accompany him during the present hearing”, according to a document obtained by the CNN Brazil.

According to the broadcaster, the PF sent a letter to the STF attesting that the man was “scientific that, if he is involved with the criminal facts investigated, he has the right to remain silent, not to produce evidence against himself and to be assisted by a attorney”.

Ivan Pinto maintains a YouTube channel in which he presents himself as a “therapist” for drug addicts. His videos are full of swearing and profanity. He says that his “war” is “against drug trafficking”, but his preferential targets are left-wing politicians, to whom he associates the existence of drug trafficking, and the Supreme Court ministers, who, according to him, “order these bums to be released”. ”.

“My desire is to put a bullet in the heads of these judges and judges, my desire is to set them on fire”, he declared in a video published on July 9.

When authorizing the temporary detention, Alexandre de Moraes considered that Ivan Pinto’s statements on social media consist of “hate speech and incitement to violence” and are intended to “erode the structures of the democratic regime and the structure of the rule of law”. In a publication on July 8, the “therapist” fired: “I’m going to say something to you, bum togados (…) We’re not just going to invade the STF, no. We’ll hang you upside down.”