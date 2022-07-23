Man dies after being sucked into pool hole

The hole would be 13 meters deep. (photo: Israel Fire & Rescue Service)

A man died after being sucked through a hole in a swimming pool while attending a party at an Israeli hotel.

Two people working at the establishment had to answer for the accident in a court in the country.

The incident took place at a large property that was hosting a company event in the central city of Karmi Yosef, 40 km southeast of Tel Aviv.

The victim was identified as a 32-year-old company employee.

The couple who own the place, both in their 60s, were arrested on suspicion of causing death through negligence.

Cellphone footage of the incident shows people in bathing suits in and around the nearly empty pool watching the scene in shock. The water drained into a large hole, taking inflatable objects with it.

A man approaching to take a look slips back but manages to get to his feet, narrowly avoiding being pulled into the hole.

Local media reports say the victim, Klil Kimhi, was sucked into the hole, which was 13 meters deep. Rescue teams took four hours to find the body.

A second man also ended up in the hole, but managed to get out, suffering only minor injuries.

One of those present told Israel’s 12 News TV channel that there were about 50 people at the party. Another commented that there were six people in the pool when the hole opened, the Israeli media reported.

“The water level suddenly started to drop, and a hole opened up, creating a vortex that swept two people inside,” a witness told 12 News.

According to Israel’s Times, the owner built the pool without permission from local authorities, and the equipment had known infrastructure problems.

– Text originally published in http://bbc.co.uk/portuguese/internacional-62273118

