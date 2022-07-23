Man dies after being sucked into swimming pool hole in Israel

Emergency workers at scene of swimming pool sink hole

Credit, Israel Fire & Rescue Service

photo caption,

The hole would be 13 meters deep.

A man has died after being sucked into a swimming pool hole while attending a party at an Israeli hotel.

Two people working at the establishment had to answer for the accident in a court in the country.

The incident took place at a large property that was hosting a company event in the central city of Karmi Yosef, 40 km southeast of Tel Aviv.

The victim was identified as a 32-year-old company employee.

