man killed by defender in accident was from Palmeiras

Fanatic and football lover of Palmeiras, Eliezer Pena was killed yesterday morning, in Bragança Paulista (SP), when the motorcycle he was driving was hit by the car driven by defender Renan — ironically belonging to Palmeiras, but who played on loan for Red Bull. Bragantino. Eliezer died on the spot. The player was not injured, refused to take a breathalyzer test and was detained. According to the police, the car invaded the opposite lane on the Alkindar Monteiro Junqueira highway and caused the accident.

At the age of 38, the production manager was traveling for work and left his wife Isabela, two young daughters (Júlia, 10, and Helena, five) and many friends.

O UOL Esporte talked to one of his childhood friends, Raul Silveira Junior. According to him, his friend —born in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) but who had lived in Jardim Recreio, in Bragança since he was little—, was an example of a father and friend, in addition to being fanatical about the sport practiced professionally by Renan, whose destiny on the lawns is undefined.

“Stadium” on the street and eternal love

“Since I moved to his street, when I was four years old, we became friends. Eliezer has always been a very good blooded guy and passionate about football. He tried to be a player and even auditioned for some clubs. Until today, he played in the city’s amateur teams, whenever he had the opportunity, he was there”, said Raul, a 38-year-old Physical Education teacher who, despite living in Brasília for more than a decade, says he has not lost contact with Eliezer.

“On this street, there were about ten, twelve boys… and all of them were born in 1983, 1984, so we grew up together. We played ball straight in the street… not only football, but a lot of games: taco, hide and seek, police and thief… we played a lot of cards and truco. Eliezer liked truco a lot, he didn’t play very well, no, but he liked it!”, recalled the friend.

With no way out and with few cars to disturb the movement, that street, Artur Guilardi, served as a stadium for Eliezer and his gang for many years.

According to Raul, the dream of being a professional player, however, came to an end when Eliezer needed to work and help his family financially.

It was still in his youth that the home boy met Isabela and fell in love: the courtship turned into marriage and soon his two daughters came, to the joy of a father considered exemplary.

“He was a big daddy. I have a 13-year-old daughter. [Bragança], played with his eldest daughter. He was always very loving and affectionate, he has been together with Isabela since he was 14 years old. Their relationship was very good. He was a very affectionate guy. He would pick up Isabela when she studied at night, I went with him several times to pick her up. He was a very good boy with a huge heart,” he continued.

Love for Palmeiras (and Bragantino)

Despite his father from Santos, Eliezer chose to support Alviverde, but even so, he supported the Bragança team and several times went to cheer for him at the city’s stadium. “In Bragança, everyone is Bragantino and another team. So is Eliezer”, explained the friend.

“For us, it’s quite ironic. We’re talking about a Palmeirense, a guy passionate about football, who even tried to be a football player… he changed jobs recently, he was going to work again. sometimes plays tricks”, lamented Raul.

Even distant and without seeing Eliezer in person for more than two years because of the pandemic, Raul did not take long to be informed about the death of his former neighbor and eternal friend. “In the last few days, I spoke to him on social media. He sent me congratulations on my birthday and we exchanged some ideas.”

“I found out [do acidente] by a group of friends we have from Bragança. My brother still lives there. I found out from him, who sent the message in the group. We were pretty shaken up. Of our childhood crowd, it’s the first one we see losing their lives. We still can’t understand. I contacted friends we have in Bragança and I know that his family is very shaken. The wife, the daughters… they’re all out of their depth,” he concluded.