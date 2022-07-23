‘Mar do Sertão’: meet the cast and check out the first calls! | Sertão Sea

1 of 1 In ‘Mar do Sertão’, at Fazenda Palmeiral, live Deodora (Debora Bloch) and the famous colonel Tertúlio (José de Abreu) ​​— Photo: Globo/Estevam Avellar and João Cotta

In ‘Mar do Sertão’, at Fazenda Palmeiral, live Deodora (Debora Bloch) and the famous colonel Tertúlio (José de Abreu) ​​— Photo: Globo/Estevam Avellar and João Cotta