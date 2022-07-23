‘Mar do Sertão’: meet the cast and check out the first calls! | Sertão Sea

A love story to fill the heart.❤ Get closer, because “Mar do Sertão” is almost there! 🌵☀ Mario Teixeira’s plot promises to bring love stories, intrigue, power struggle and the beauties of the Northeast in the new 6 o’clock soap opera. Do you want to know who is part of this soap opera that PROMISES? See the video above!
In ‘Mar do Sertão’, at Fazenda Palmeiral, live Deodora (Debora Bloch) and the famous colonel Tertúlio (José de Abreu) — Photo: Globo/Estevam Avellar and João Cotta
At Fazenda Palmeiral they live deodora (Debora Bloch) and the famous colonel Tertulio (José de Abreu)! And that’s where you work Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé), who will get involved in a tangle like that when little talk (Renato Góes), son of the Colonel, return from the capital and fall in love with Candoca (Isadora Cruz), your bride!
That’s when the bug catches on, because Tertulinho is still trying to make his moves! marminino! 😱 A tragedy like that interrupts the bride and groom’s wedding, and Zé Paulino ends up being presumed dead. But ten years pass and the cowboy returns more alive than ever to the peaceful town of Canta Pedra. Is it a novel that you want? 🤠
Who will also have their destiny transformed by the return of Zé Paulino is Timbo (Enrique Diaz), a cartoon character, a survivor of the drought and the harsh life that the people of the region have been doomed for generations. He is married with tereza (Clarissa Pinheiro), strong and religious woman. The two are parents Mirinho (Lucas Galvino) little pink (Manuella Guimarães/Sara Vidal) and play (Miguel Venerable). Know more!
Have you watched the calls?
Check out the first call of ‘Mar do Sertão’