Mara Maravilha detonates Daniela Mercury for ‘disrespecting Jesus’

The presenter Mara Maravilha criticized Daniela Mercury on the program Chupim, on Metropolitana radio. The presenter accused the singer from Bahia of having “disrespected Jesus” during a speech about homosexuals at a show.

“If I have to talk, I’ll talk heavy”, he joked. She then went on to talk about a video of Daniela, in which the singer would be claiming that Jesus is gay.

“You can take a video of Daniela there, where she disrespected the Lord Jesus Christ and homosexuals. She disrespected when she said: ‘Because Jesus said he is gay’. Is she offending gays? What do you mean? What’s the problem?… ‘Jesus, he’s v#$%’. It’s there on the internet. ‘Jesus, he’s a fag’. And not to mention a lot of profanity…”, said Mara.

UOL verified that the video is fake. The uncut footage proves that the artist did not use the terms to refer to Jesus during a show at the FIG (Garanhuns Winter Festival), in Pernambuco, in July 2018. The video that circulates on the internet was edited to change the meaning of the singer’s speech.

Apparently unaware of the information, Mara continued to criticize and emphasized that he was the first person who introduced the singer on television.

“Daniela, I am ashamed that one day I was the first person who introduced you on television to the Brazilian scene. The talent you have, for me, is erased when you show the human being that you have shown yourself. Gay parade when you win. Because when there was no fee offered, you didn’t participate, from what I heard”, he shot. “I don’t run from the lane. You’re a disgrace!”

Then, Mara stressed that she is a person of “peace and love”.

“I’m for peace, for love, but there are things that are hypocritical. It’s not because of her sexual preference, or anyone else’s. It’s not because of a politician. But I’m not defending either Lula or Bolsonaro, it’s for Brazil, for respect… That made me choke…”, criticized the presenter.