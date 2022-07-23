Marília Mendonça: author of the photo of ‘Real Decrees’ recalls the backstage of the rehearsal – GQ

+



Marília Mendonça in “Decretos Reais”, the singer’s first posthumous EP (Photo: Pedro Dimitrow / Publicity / Workshow)

Pedro Dimitrow photographing artists, celebrities and media personalities for at least 17 years. With an extensive list of important names on his resume – such as Mano Brown, Elza Soares, Ronaldo, Fábio Jr., Galvão Bueno, among others – the São Paulo photographer highlights Marília Mendonça as one of the humblest and kindest celebrities he has ever met.

In 2019, Marília did her first professional rehearsal at Dimitrow’s studio. The eternal queen of suffering could not have foreseen that three years later, those photos would have been a gift to her mother, Dona Ruth, who is now dealing with homesickness.

This Friday (22) the first posthumous work of the singer, who died at the age of 26 after suffering a plane crash in November 2021, arrived on digital platforms as a gift to fans – and on the same day that she would have turned 27.

The photo chosen to illustrate the cover of the EP royal decreesis, however, one of the images made by Pedro Dimitrow in that first and only meeting with Marília Mendonça.

“She arrived super shy and then started letting go. I think it was the first time she saw herself as a diva and saw herself empowered, she saw herself as wonderful. I had this dream of rediscovering her and repeating that moment”, the photographer tells GQ Brazil.

In the eyes of Dimitrow, who until then did not know the scale of the country singer’s success, she had a simple manner and didn’t care so much about her appearance. “She loved the rehearsal and it was fantastic. It was very nice and special”, says

Without knowing it, the photographer made the first records of Marília Mendonça pregnant. He claims that after the rehearsal, the artist went out to dinner with the team and felt sick. That day she found out that she was going to be a mother. “It was something that really meant something to us.”

Marília Mendonça in her 1st professional photographer essay (Photo: Pedro Dimitrow / Disclosure)

Pedro Dimitrow likes to say that Marília left him an “inheritance”: the friendship with Workshow’s director of content and marketing Gustavo Marques. He became friends with the singer’s executive producer Henrique Bahia, who was also in the plane crash and did not survive. “I cried for five days straight,” he recalls.

That year, Dimitrow talked to Gustavo about the photos of the rehearsal he took in 2019 and learned that Marília’s mother, Dona Ruth, was comforting herself with unpublished things by the singer.

“I got organized, there were about eight photos. They delivered on Mother’s Day”, says the photographer who ended up missing the click chosen to illustrate the posthumous work.

EP Royal Decrees by Marília Mendonça (Photo: Disclosure)

“I keep her simplicity. The person she was (…) She had an energy, an astral… these things mark us a lot. I’ve photographed so many people, but she was special. After that I became a big fan”, emphasizes Dimitrow.

More for rock than for country people, the photographer says that it is a mixture of feelings to have his work on the cover of Marília Mendonça’s new EP. For him, who is the father of two girls, the queen of suffering was a gift. “Not even she knew her size,” I concluded.