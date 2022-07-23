Marília Mendonça takes down Spotify with Royal Decrees Vol. 1 – 07/22/2022 – Illustrated

The release of the new album by singer and songwriter Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), “Decretos Reais Vol. 1”, caused instability in one of the main streaming platforms in the country. Netizens reported that Spotify had crashes and problems playing the album.

DJ and attorney Dr. Deolane Bezerra wrote: “Marília managed to stop Spotify, this woman will always be the greatest”. The numbers on YouTube are also impressive. In the first minutes of release, the videos reached 100,000 views.

Released on the eve of Mendonça’s 27th birthday, the EP “Decretos Reais Vol. 1” is the first posthumous work of the artist’s career and features the recording of five songs performed during one of the singer’s lives throughout isolation period during the pandemic.

Entitled “Serenade”, the live held on May 15, 2021 presented an eclectic repertoire with hits from names such as Leonardo, Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano, Genival Santos (1943-2014), Dalto and Ovelha.

For the album, songs like “Te Amo Demais” (César Lemos/ Karla Aponte, 2002), “Não Era pra Ser Assim” (Cláudio Noam/ Lucas Robles, 2003), “Being Assim” (Jacinto José, 1976) were fished. , “Very Strange (Take Good Care of Me)” (Dalto/ Cláudio Rabello, 1982) and “Te Amo, What Else Can I Say? (More Than I Can Say)” (Sonny Curtis/ Jerry Allison, 160/ Portuguese version: J. Oliveira, 1981).