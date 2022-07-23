Mario Frias raised BRL 60,000 with the Rouanet Law – 07/22/2022 – Illustrated

The two former special secretaries of Culture, Mario Frias and Regina Duarte, have already attacked the Rouanet Law — but not without first using the incentive.

The former “Malhação”, who weakened the mechanism during his administration and has already called the big names that make use of the law “arrogant union elite”, raised R$ 59.9 thousand for the play “Give Love a Chance” by company Mercúrio Produções, closed in 2020.

Frias shared the stage with actress Nívea Stelmann, with whom he was married, in the 2003 play directed by João Brandão. The actor’s company requested a value of R$ 284 thousand, but only raised about R$ 60 thousand.

In a second proposal, Frias suggested raising R$ 700,000 for a production of “King of the Vultures”, in 2007, but the project was shelved.

The figures for Regina Duarte, who preceded the actor in office, are higher — the artist even raised R$ 1.4 million with three different projects. One of them, “Coração Bazar”, had its accounts disapproved. Now, the actress will have to return R$ 320 thousand to the public coffers.

The attack on Rouanet and on artists who benefit from the incentive was the platform of the campaign of President Jair Bolsonaro, responsible for appointing both Frias and Duarte in the Special Secretariat for Culture. This formula has been recycled by Frias, now a pre-candidate for federal deputy for São Paulo, on social media.

These attacks on the culture mechanism are often coupled with criticism of artists.

Anitta, Mark Ruffalo, Dira Paes, Paolla Oliveira, Taís Araújo, Lázaro Ramos, Gilberto Gil, Daniela Mercury and José Padilha have already been criticized by Frias on social media since he launched his pre-candidacy.

Publicly attacking artists, by the way, is nothing new in the stance of the former “Malhação” heartthrob, nor of the government’s hard core of Culture, which also includes Sergio Camargo, who ran the Palmares Cultural Foundation, and André Porciuncula, the number one two from Frias.

One of the main measures taken by the Special Secretariat for Culture under Frias was to limit the artists’ fee to R$3,000. This value makes it impossible for big stars to make use of Rouanet funds.

Frias, by the way, insisted that the mechanism is finally being used by up-and-coming artists instead of big names, as is the case with himself with a career at Globo, after these changes.

He considers this to be the correct use of the mechanism, but his view is contested by a former development secretary at the now-defunct Ministry of Culture. Being famous or having money is also not a requirement evaluated by the Culture bodies to approve a project via Rouanet.

The argument of decentralizing the resources of the law, which has about 78% of the funds concentrated in the Southeast region of the country, also did not materialize. According to survey of Sheetthis number has remained stable since 2016. In addition, management also saw a drop in the number of projects contemplated, which went from 3,244 in 2020 to 3,230 in 2021.

When André Porciuncula, who was Mario Frias’ number two as head of Rouanet and also left to run for a seat in the Legislature, announced the drastic cut of the incentive law fee, Regina Duarte was one of those who celebrated the announcement. In a post on Instagram, she said it was “an important novelty for the Brazilian cultural sector”.

HOW THE ROUANET LAW WORKS

The National Culture Support Program, Pronac, known as the Rouanet Law, was sanctioned in 1991, under the government of Fernando Collor de Mello.

The artist is the one who has to propose an idea to the Special Secretariat for Culture, a federal government agency that replaced the former Ministry of Culture, in order to obtain the incentive.

When making the proposal, he needs to detail all the expenses for carrying out the project. In the case of a tour, for example, it is necessary to specify how much would be disbursed with the fee and transport of the supporting musicians, with the rental of equipment such as speakers and everything else that is necessary. Each element must have at least three quotes from different suppliers, according to the law.