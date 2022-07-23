Marrony reveals real reason for choosing to transfer to Fluminense

the attacker brown emerged as a great promise in the Vasco da Gama. After that, he went to the Atlético-MG and ended up not yielding as expected, despite the good start. Then it was sold to midtjyllandfrom Denmark.

Now, Marrony wears the three colors of Fluminense. The player was loaned to Orange Tricolor and has already made its debut. This Friday, the 22nd, the striker gave a press conference and told what motivated him to settle with the Rio de Janeiro club.

“When he (Fernando Diniz) called me, I said that it had been a while without playing, without the rhythm of the game. And he told me he was going to help me, that he knows me. He told me that he tried to take me twice, work with me twice, and I said I would help him too. So, we were even lighter, knowing that the coach gave you confidence. So, I’m just here to help and be happy”, revealed brown.

“I left Rio and faced the Fluminense, I already knew. And also the moment that the team is living is a very good moment. Being close to family too. There was no better place. O Fernando Diniz made a call with me. It gave me complete confidence. At the moment, the opportunity I thought I had to have was here. And today I’m here, happy, motivated and willing to do my best,” he added.

brown made his first match with the shirt of the Fluminense last Wednesday (20), in the victory over Goiás, away from home. After the duel, the coach Fernando Diniz made a point of praising the athlete’s performance in the minutes he was on the field.