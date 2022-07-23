Marvel Books New ‘Avengers’ Titles One Day Before Comic-Con and Fans Go Crazy | pop

FOR EVERYTHING! According to information published in the Reddit leaks and rumorsthe titles of upcoming films from Marvel may have been revealed the day before your panel at San Diego Comic-Con.
The trademarks of the upcoming feature films were officially registered this Friday afternoon, 22/7, at the European Union Intellectual Property Office for various categories of goods and services, including film production.
Four titles have been revealed: the next two “Avengers” films – which will be “secret wars” and “The Kang Dynasty” -, “thunderbolts” and the upcoming “Captain America” movie, which will star Anthony Mackie and will be called “The New World Order”, the same title as the first episode of the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. In addition “Multiverse Saga” may be the name given to this new phase of the MCU. The translation of the titles is not official.
The upcoming Marvel movies — Photo: Reddit
While the owner of the patent is currently unknown, the filer, Mitscherlich, is a law firm that recently worked with Disney on film production patents for several projects, including “The Enchanted Sneakers”.