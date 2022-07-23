Marvel Books New ‘Avengers’ Titles One Day Before Comic-Con and Fans Go Crazy | pop

Four titles have been revealed: the next two “Avengers” films – which will be “secret wars” and “The Kang Dynasty” -, “thunderbolts” and the upcoming “Captain America” ​​movie, which will star Anthony Mackie and will be called “The New World Order”, the same title as the first episode of the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. In addition “Multiverse Saga” may be the name given to this new phase of the MCU. The translation of the titles is not official.