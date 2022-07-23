Marvel Studios files alleged new movie titles

On the eve of the long-awaited panel at the San Diego Comic-ConMarvel Studios filed this Friday, July 22, alleged titles of upcoming Avengers films with the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

According to the discovery made in the redditwould be Avengers: Secret Wars (Avengers: Secret Wars‎‎) and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (Avengers: The Kang Dynasty).

Trademarks entered multiple categories of goods & services, including film production.‎

‎While the patent owner is hidden, its filer, Mitscherlichis a law firm that recently worked with Walt Disney Studios on different projects, including ‎‎Sneakerella‎‎.‎

Secret Wars is considered the first mega-saga in comics, and was conceived by Marvel in partnership with the Mattel. The company would be interested in launching a toy line with characters from the publisher, but only if it was made a publication that garnered a lot of attention.

Written by Jim Shooter and counting on art Mike Zeck and Bob Laytonthe mega-saga begins when the entity called the Beyonder promotes a never-before-seen battle between the greatest heroes and villains of the Marvel universe, offering the winning group, as a prize, the fulfillment of all their desires.