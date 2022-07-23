Meet Lisca’s coaching staff at Santos

Santos announced this Wednesday (20) the hiring of technician Lisca. He arrives to replace the Fabián Bustos, dismissed from the command of Peixe on July 7. And, along with the new boss, two other professionals arrive for the Santos technical commission.

Lisca’s ‘right arm’ at Santos will be assistant coach Márcio Hahn, a former soccer player. At the age of 45, she started working in 2018, with Lisca himself, in Guarani. After that, she accompanied the coach in Criciúma, Ceará, América and Vasco.

Gaucho by birth, Márcio Hahn was successful as a player in Rio Grande do Sul, when he played for Caxias, Internacional, Novo Hamburgo, GE Brasil and Esportivo. He is majoring in Business Administration and holds a B license from the CBF Academy.

André Volpe, physical trainer, also arrives with Lisca. The professional has more than 20 years of experience in the physical preparation of soccer players and has worked at Internacional (without Lisca), Ceará (at one point, without Lisca) and Sport.

It is worth remembering that the Santos technical commission has Marcelo Fernandes and Serginho Chulapa, who are part of the club’s permanent team, as well as the goalkeeper coach Arzul. The idol Giovanni the Messiah has arrived to help in the last games, but has no confirmed permanence.

Coach Lisca and the new executive of Peixe’s professional football, Newton Drummond, will be presented this Thursday (21), at 2 pm, in the press room at Vila Belmiro. The first training session with the squad should be held in the morning.