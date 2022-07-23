Mercado Livre holds mega event in São Paulo for entrepreneurs

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Mercado Livre will hold the MeLi Experience 2022 mega-event on August 31, with the expectation of receiving 12,000 entrepreneurs. This will be the 6th edition of the event and will last for 12 hours, where lectures, panels and a novelty will be given: a business fair.

Schedule

During the program, 50 training panels will be offered, designed for different profiles of entrepreneurs, from entrepreneurs who are starting their businesses or want to learn how to sell on the platform, to those who want to leverage their business using the Mercado Livre features, such as Mercado Pago, Mercado Ads and Market Shops.

On the main stage, the program is aimed at all audiences and will include the participation of executives from Mercado Livre, such as Stelleo Tolda, co-founder of the company, Fernando Yunes, vice president of Mercado Livre and Túlio Oliveira, vice president from Mercado Pago.

Fair

The business fair will connect representatives of major brands and sellers who work in Mercado Livre. The idea is to provide opportunities for brands to show novelties and benefits to sellers.

Anyway, to have access to more information and purchase the ticket, just access the event website. The MeLi Experience 2022 takes place on August 31, at Expo Transamerica, in São Paulo, starting at 9 am. The tickets for the first batch are already being sold with prices starting at R$ 499.00.

Investment in Brazil

Mercado Livre has an expansion project in Brazil. Thus, it will invest the amount of R$ 17 billion during 2022.

The investment will not only include an increase in the number of employees, which will include the hiring of 4,000 people this year, but will also open distribution centers and improve logistics, such as the expansion of the same-day delivery method.

