Merentiel and Flaco debut

Palmeiras had two debuts on Thursday night. Coach Abel Ferreira put Miguel Merentiel as a starter in the game against América-MG, for the Brazilian Championship, and then called Flaco López to enter the field.

However, the performances of the two were different and divided the opinions of fans on social networks. While Merentiel was more timid and touched the ball few times, Flaco was the opposite, moving well and creating good opportunities for a debut.

“Merentiel was very shy, I felt he was very nervous and not confident in the game. Flaco entered the field as if he had played for Palmeiras 5 years ago”, wrote a fan.

Merentiel was very shy, I felt he was very nervous and not confident about the game. Flaco entered the field as if he had played for Palmeiras 5 years ago. — Jonelson™ (@J_NetoSV) July 22, 2022

“Flaco: Good. Merentiel: Weak!” wrote one user. “Merentiel was more or less, but I believe that Abel will improve both, after all it was only their first game”, recorded another.

A fan pointed out that Flaco may have benefited from leaving the bench with Gustavo Scarpa and having the midfielder’s company on the field, which totally changed Palmeiras’ match.

The shirt 14 was the author of the only alviverde goal against América-MG. With the victory, Verdão isolated itself even more in the leadership of the Brazilian Championship.

“López had a better debut than Merentiel. It is important to take into account that the entry of Scarpa in place of Veiga greatly improved the team and, in this case, Lopez was favored. Anyway, hoping we can scream that we have a 9!” wrote one fan.

Despite the criticism and praise, coach Abel Ferreira commented that he still has a lot to work on.

“These are two players that we need to develop. Merentiel played the first game, there’s still a lot to grow. There’s an aspect that we have to improve, that his personality is being very shy, closed off. Lopez is the opposite. A young boy, in a good mood and who quickly adapted”, analyzed the Portuguese.

In the next round, Palmeiras will face Internacional. The game is scheduled for this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque.

Leave your comment