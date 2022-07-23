Michel Temer reacts to Dilma saying he will not react

“The manifestation of Dilma is so unreasonable that it does not deserve an answer”, published the emedebista after PT called him a coup.

Former President Michel Temer (MDB) said this Friday (22.Jul.2022) that Dilma Rousseff (PT) does not deserve an answer after calling him a coup and saying that “History does not forgive betrayal”. For the emedebista, the PT statement is “unreasonable”.

Dilma spoke after Temer said that the former president was honest, but did not know how to relate. “There was no coup. I want to say that the former president is honest. I know, and I was able to follow along, that there is nothing that can call her corrupt. She is very honest. But there were political problems. She had difficulties in her relationship with society and with the National Congress”, said Temer in an interview with the news portal UOL.

In response, Dilma released a note saying that she does not want her “personal and political honesty” be used by Temer to “clean” your “scammer status”. She also stated that she repudiates the assessment of the emedebista who, according to her, “articulated one of the greatest political betrayals of recent times.”

“It is completely innocuous to say that there was no coup, as this character offered himself as vice president twice. And so, I knew twice what the political program of the victorious slates that were elected in 2010 and 2014 was”says an excerpt from the note.

Temer used his Twitter profile to counter the PT. “The expression of former president Dilma Rousseff is so unreasonable that it does not deserve a response”, published.

implications

Temer is one of the chiefs of the MDB, a party whose support is coveted by the PT. On Monday (July 18), members of the MDB from 11 Federation units declared their support for PT even in the 1st round of the dispute.

Although the movement was foreseen, since the two parties have already closed alliances in some of these states, the meeting puts pressure on the candidacy of senator Simone Tebet, the name chosen by the MDB for the presidential race.

Despite the PT’s approximation with an important part of the MDB, members of the party’s leadership, and even emedebistas who support Lula, heard by the Power 360 say it is unlikely that the acronym rife Tebet. But Lulas admit that there is an attempt to convince the legend to give up a proper name.

The offensive runs up against internal resistance in the MDB. The acronym also has Bolsonarist sectors. Supporting Lula or the current president would crack the legend. The party’s president, deputy Baleia Rossi (SP), and Temer reject approaching the PT and are the main guarantors of Tebet’s candidacy.