Michelin Guide temporarily pauses selection of restaurants in Brazil

The Michelin Guide, a prestigious publication that is considered a kind of “gastronomy bible” announced this Friday (22) the temporary suspension of the selection and recommendation service of restaurants in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, which resulted in the dissemination of which Brazilian houses had or had not received up to three stars, a much coveted distinction.

The decision, according to the French company, was motivated by the losses brought by the pandemic to the sector. “The work of the Michelin Guide inspectors’ team, which recognizes and values ​​the quality and richness of the Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo gastronomic scene, was profoundly impacted, as were their financial and operational capabilities”, he justified.

Michelin also cited the “local uncertainty” as one of the aggravating factors to the precarious situation of its team of judges to evaluate the dishes produced in Brazil with “expertise, independence and consistency”. However, the company did not detail what kind of uncertainty this would be — whether economic, social, political or due to some particularity of the gastronomic market.

She also emphasizes that the situation prevents the guide from being a “tourist, cultural and economic promoter in Brazil”. According to the guide, establishments already selected in previous editions will continue to be promoted with the distinction they received on Michelin’s digital platforms – website and apps – with the respective update date.

The Brazilian version of the Michelin Guide has been published since 2015, but in 2021 the selection had already been suspended thanks to covid-19. Currently, therefore, four houses have two stars — the highest ever achieved by a restaurant in Brazil — since 2020. They are Oteque, DOM, Oro and Ryo Gastronomia. Learn more about them in this article by Nossa.