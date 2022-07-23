Mogi das Cruzes confirms first case of monkeypox

Mogi das Cruzes confirmed, this Friday (22), the first case of monkeypox (Monkeypox) in the city. The information was released by the Municipality.

According to the municipal administration, the patient is a 32-year-old man who is doing well, in isolation and home treatment. There is also another suspicious notification, awaiting test results.

The Municipal Health Department reported that it received confirmation of the first positive case this Friday and is following the patient and monitoring possible contacts.

According to the folder, Mogi das Cruzes was already preparing for possible confirmations of the Monkeypox virus. At the beginning of the month, the Municipal Health Department issued an epidemiological alert to primary care units and hospitals in the public and private networks with information on monitoring, diagnosis and compulsory notification of suspected cases.

This is the second case of monkeypox recorded so far in Alto Tietê. Earlier this week, the State Department of Health confirmed the first case of Monkeypox in Itaquaquecetuba. Across Brazil, more than 400 cases of the disease have been recorded.

About monkey pox

Monkeypox is transmitted by direct or indirect contact with blood, body fluids, skin lesions or mucous membranes from infected animals. Human-to-human transmission occurs mainly through close or intimate contact with skin lesions of infected people, such as hugging, kissing, massage, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions. It can also occur through secretions on objects, tissues (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces used by the patient.

The most common symptoms are: fever; headache; muscle aches; back pain; swollen nodes (lymph nodes); chills; exhaustion. To prevent it, it is necessary to redouble everyday care, such as washing your hands constantly. The use of masks is also an important factor to avoid contamination, as infection can happen through the respiratory tract.

In case of symptoms, especially in the face of suspected cases, it is important that the patient seek medical assistance as soon as possible.

