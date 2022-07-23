Monica’s Gang: Fans petition against squad change – 07/22/2022 – Illustrated

Fans of “Turma da Mônica” created a petition this Friday (22) against the replacement of the first cast to give flesh and blood to Monica, Cebolinha, Magali and Cascão. The petition, on the Avaaz website, has already surpassed the 10,000 signatures mark.

The petition was created after the Sheet revealed that Giulia Benite, Kevin Vechiatto, Laura Rauseo and Gabriel Moreira will say goodbye to their roles in “Turma da Môncia – A Série”, released this Thursday on Globoplay, after the films “Laços” and “Lessons”, directed by Daniel Rezende.

Executive producer of the audiovisual nucleus of Mauricio de Sousa Produções, Marcos Saraiva, who is Mônica’s son and Mauricio’s grandson, stated in an interview with this newspaper that a new cast, in their 20s, has already been cast to replace the quartet.

Another actress was also chosen to play Milena, the first black female character of “Turma da Mônica”, created about five years ago. She will have the same role as the quartet, according to Saraiva.

The new actors, whose names have not yet been disclosed, will make four films of “Turma da Mônica Jovem”. The productions will be released year by year from the second half of 2023, according to the producer.

The change of actors took place because, in addition to not wanting to wait until the teenagers grew up enough to play the young crowd, the studio also doesn’t want its protagonists linked to the same actor, as seen in “The Avengers”, for example.

Reproducing the Marvel model would be a risk, says Saraiva, due to multiple factors, including the high fee that actors can charge as they become famous and the risk of one or the other refusing to continue playing the characters, which, abroad, already threatened the continuity of franchises like “Harry Potter”.

It is for the same reason that two or three years from now, the classic “Turma da Mônica”, in its children’s version, must undergo a “reboot” and gain a second life on screen in the skin of other children, in a movement that Saraiva compares to what is already happening in Brazil with “Detetives do Prédio Azul”.

Benite, Vechiatto, Rauseo and Moreira started playing the kids from the Limoeiro neighborhood when they were around ten years old, but today they have reached the age of 15, a period in which a few months make a difference, as evidenced by Vechiatto’s deep voice, the most old man, now 16 years old.

“I don’t see a problem with aging with the characters, but I intend to play other roles so that I won’t always be associated with this one. I like him, but I don’t want to be 30 years old being called Cebolinha”, said Vechiatto, when launching the series from Globoplay.