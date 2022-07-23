Monkeypox: see list of symptoms and how to protect yourself | Health

Declared this Saturday (23) as a global health emergency, monkeypox often causes rashes on the skin, which spread over the body.

Here are the most common early symptoms:

fever

headache

muscle aches

back pain

swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

chills

exhaustion

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.

Lesions go through five stages before falling off, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The illness usually lasts for 2 to 4 weeks.

How do you know if skin irritation could be the disease?

1 of 1 Microscope image shows monkeypox virus — Photo: Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP Microscope image shows monkeypox virus — Photo: Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP

O use of masks, distancing and hand hygiene are ways to avoid contagion by monkeypox.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reinforced the adoption of these measures, stressing that they also serve to protect against Covid-19.

“Such non-pharmacological measures, such as physical distancing whenever possible, the use of protective masks and frequent hand hygiene, have the power to protect the individual and the community not only against Covid-19, but also against other diseases. “, the agency said.

Cases in Brazil and in the world

The Ministry of Health counted, until this Thursday (20), 592 confirmed cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) in Brazil.

More than 16,000 cases have been reported in 75 countries, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, according to the BBC.