Monkeypox: WHO declares global emergency

The WHO (World Health Organization) decreed this Saturday that monkeypox is a global health emergency. The decision was taken after weeks of uncertainty on the part of experts in the face of the spread of the disease and the potential risk of contamination. Governments are now asked to intensify monitoring actions. For the agency, collective action will be needed to deal with the new crisis.

Intense debate among scientists resulted in a decision that took weeks to complete. A month ago, the WHO Emergency Committee was convened to assess the issue. But with only 3,000 cases, there was no consensus on declaring an international emergency. Now, the mechanism has reconvened and, once again, there was no consensus as to whether the outbreak should be considered in this maximum alert category.

Nine scientists were against the statement, while another six supported the decision.

Even so, the WHO summit decided to announce the emergency declaration, on the grounds that the risks are real and that action needed to be taken. Today, the disease is in 75 countries.

To date, five emergencies have been declared by the institution in just over ten years and signals the need for governments around the world to take measures to monitor the outbreak and control cases. But this is the first announced without the seal of the Emergency Committee.

With more than 16,000 cases and five deaths, the disease began to be monitored by the WHO. In Brazil, the Ministry of Health reports that 607 cases have been identified.

The declaration of a global emergency aims to increase coordination between countries and strengthen active case-finding mechanisms and implement measures to help contain the global circulation of the virus.

The WHO emergency committee meeting still took place in an environment of growing concern about the increase in cases recorded in non-endemic areas outside Africa, especially in Europe, but also in the Americas, with several cases also reported in Asia and Oceania.

An international health alert was launched by the United Kingdom in mid-May, and since then cases have grown in that country, as well as in Spain, Germany, Portugal, France, Canada, the Netherlands and the United States.

In a statement, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said he was “deeply concerned about the spread of monkeypox”. “This will mobilize the world and force coordination in the world.”

Calling on countries to collaborate and share information, the WHO urged governments and manufacturers to work together to achieve global public health goals, “ensuring that affected populations receive medical countermeasures for monkeypox and that these are used through standardized surveys and data collection for further assessment of the clinical efficacy of therapy and evaluations of vaccine efficacy”.

Stigma

One of the main concerns of the WHO refers to the fact that the disease can increase the stigma in relation to a specific group of the population. Today, more than 90% of those infected are men who have sex with men. “The outbreak can be stopped. But the stigma is just as dangerous as the virus,” Tedros said.

Another concern refers to the lack of vaccines. Today, the volume of doses is limited and the WHO admits that the effectiveness of immunizations is limited.

In the case of Europe, Tedros considers that the outbreak represents a “high risk” and “moderate” for the rest of the world. But that could change in the face of proliferation. The uncertainties and the intensification of the number of cases therefore led the WHO to take the decision.

“We have an outbreak that has spread around the world quickly, through new modes of transmission, which we understand very little about, and which meets the criteria of the International Health Regulations,” Tedros said.

“For all these reasons, I have decided that the global outbreak of monkeypox represents a public health emergency of international concern,” he said.

Tedros presented guidance based on different levels and escalation of cases in each of the countries. For places where there is human-to-human transmission, the suggestion is that measures be coordinated to interrupt transmission and protect vulnerable groups, in addition to involving and protecting affected communities, intensifying surveillance and public health measures, strengthening clinical management and the prevention and control of infections in hospitals and clinics.