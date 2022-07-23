Mother arrested after selling baby to pay R$19,000 nose job

A 33-year-old Russian mother has been arrested after police discovered she sold a newborn baby to pay for plastic nose surgery. The woman, whose name has not been released, was arrested at the end of May on charges of human trafficking.

The police report reveals that she gave birth on April 25, in the city of Kaspiysk, near the border with Azerbaijan.





Five days later, she reportedly sold him for around R$19,000 (200,000 rubles) to locals who wanted to be parents.

The “new parents” paid a measly down payment of R$1,800 to convince the woman of the sale. On the same day, she reportedly signed a document waiving the child’s legal rights.

According to the Daily Star tabloid, the woman would receive the rest of the amount on May 26. But the child became unwell, and health officials asked to see her birth certificate. From there, conflicting information emerged, the police were called, and everyone involved was arrested.

In testimony, the alleged buyers couple stated that they had no intention of buying the child, but rather giving the woman the money to help her pay for a surgical intervention that would make her breathe better.





“At the moment, several investigative operations are being carried out, the aim of which is to establish all the circumstances surrounding the commission of the crime and to consolidate evidence of the suspect’s guilt,” said an official Russian police statement.

The woman remains in custody, and the investigation has not yet been completed.



