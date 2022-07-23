Mother who received 12 months to live 17 years ago is cancer free

+



At the age of 29 and with three young children, Bex Papa-Adams received the news that no one would like to hear: that she had aggressive bowel cancer, in an advanced stage, and had only one year to live. Today, at 45, she is the patient who has survived the longest with the disease and, fortunately, is free of it. The journey, however, was not an easy one. In an interview with daily mailshe recalled the struggle for the diagnosis and said the legacy of Deborah James, the BBC journalist and podcaster who recently passed away from the same condition, helped raise awareness of the disease.

Bex was diagnosed with bowel cancer at age 29 and doctors said she would only live one more year.

Deborah died last month of cancer, leaving two children. on the podcast Me and the Big C, in which she talked about the disease, she warned a lot about the importance of early diagnosis and how people should pay attention to their own poop, to detect possible changes as soon as possible. Bex hits the same key and can see how essential this message is. “It took 18 months to diagnose me, but I had symptoms like blood in my stool,” says the mother.

She explained that it also took time for the doctors themselves to believe it was cancer. According to her, health professionals said at the time that she was very young, that she was paranoid and that it was probably a simpler problem, such as hemorrhoids. But she persisted, and when she finally discovered it was a tumor, it was already advanced, at stage four. The doctors said that she would probably only have one more year to live. “I was told many times that I would not survive and my family was called to say goodbye,” she said.

Bex with her eldest children, Claire and Phodi, now 25 years old (Photo: Reproduction/Daily Mail)

Today, 17 years and six surgeries later, she is finally free of the disease and may have become the person to survive the longest with this type of tumor. “All my surgeries saved my life and lasted at least six hours each. My last surgery was six weeks ago and I spent one week in an intensive care unit (ICU) and four weeks in a critically ill ward,” she reports.

Now, she has become a yoga teacher and says the practice is one of the things that got her through it all, along with her husband, Theo. Today, the children are all adults. Claire and Phodi are 25 and Andy is 21. “Deborah James opened up a conversation about bowel cancer. Many people suffer in silence. They feel ashamed to talk about it,” she said. Today, Bex has a permanent colostomy bag, but she is grateful for the opportunity to be alive. She believes that if the problem had been detected and treated earlier, the treatment would have been simpler and the cancer would not have spread quickly. “You must press for answers and ask questions. We are living one day at a time and each time we are recovering,” she adds.

