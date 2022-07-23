MPF claims that a photograph was the reason for the murder of Bruno and Dom | Brazil



Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira disappeared on June 5, in Vale do Javari – Reproduction

Published 07/22/2022 16:54

In denouncing Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, ‘Pelado’, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, ‘Dos Santos’, and Jefferson da Silva Lima, ‘Pelado da Dinha’, for the shooting murder of indigenist Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Philips, the Ministry The Federal Public Service (MPF) narrated that the shots fired by the accused were aimed at the former Funai employee and that the British man’s death was to ‘ensure impunity for such a crime’.

In a 23-page piece, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the decision to kill Bruno ‘resulted from the fact that the victim had taken a photograph of Amarildo and his vessel, stating that that was the ‘invader’s vessel’ – information contained in the confession of the fisherman. “Futile reason, therefore”, indicates the complaint in reference to the first qualifier of the crimes of homicide imputed to the accused trio.

Prosecutors also narrate that the accused followed Bruno and Dom’s boat, without them realizing it, ‘making fatal shots in the back of the victims, making it difficult for them to resist’. “Even though Bruno was already unconscious, another shot was fired in his face”, says the indictment.

The document was presented to the judgment of the Federal Judicial Subsection of Tabatinga, in Amazonas, which has already placed the three accused in the dock, initiating the criminal action. The piece counts on the results of the expert reports carried out in the context of the investigations, messages in which Bruno reported the activities of invaders of the indigenous land of Vale do Javari, in addition to the testimonies of the accused.

However, according to the quote presented with the complaint, investigations into the case continue, ‘in order to clarify the authorship and participation of the other agents in the practice of hiding the corpses and the murder itself’. Pre-trial detainees ‘Pelado’, ‘Dos Santos’ and ‘Pelado da Dinha’ were transferred from Tabatinga to Manaus. The Federal Court granted a request from the Federal Police, with a favorable opinion from the Federal Public Ministry, pointing out that in Tabatinga, there are ‘various problems, not only lack of vacancies, but also possible rescues’.

In addition to the trio denounced by the MPF, Rubens Villar Coelho, the ‘Colombia’ who was cited in the midst of the investigations into the murder of Bruno and Dom, was also taken to Manaus. Appointed as a financier of illegal fishing in the region and linked to ‘Pelado’, Colombia was arrested for using a false document when he appeared at the PF police station to ‘deny involvement’ in the murder of the indigenist and the British journalist. In addition, another five people were indicted for their alleged participation in the concealment of the bodies of Bruno and Dom, according to the Federal Police.