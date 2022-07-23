MPF denounces three people for the murders of Bruno and Dom







Act calls for justice for Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips Photo: Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) denounced three people for the double qualified homicide and concealment of a corpse in the case of the Murders of indigenist Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips. The complaint filed this Thursday, 21, make defendants Amarildo da Costa Oliveira (‘Pelado’), Oseney da Costa de Oliveira (‘Dos Dantos’) and Jefferson da Silva Lima (‘Pelado da Dinha’) in the process that investigates the crime.

In the document, the MPF explains that Amarildo and Jefferson confessed to the crime – which took place on June 5 in Vale do Javari (AM) – while Oseney’s participation was proven by witness statements.

The complaint also brings prints of conversations and cites the results of expert reports, with the analysis of bodies and objects found.

According to the MPF, there were already records of disagreements between Bruno and Amarildo for illegal fishing in indigenous territory. What motivated the murders was the fact that Bruno had asked Dom to photograph the boat of the accused, which is classified by the MPF as a futile motive and can increase the sentence.

Bruno was killed with three shots, one of them in the back, without any possibility of defense, which also qualifies the crime. Dom was murdered just for being with Bruno, in order to ensure impunity for the crime.

According to the coordinator of the Criminal Chamber of the MPF (2CCR), the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Carlos Frederico Santos, the MPF continues to monitor the process and its developments, in addition to other episodes of violence recorded in the region. The tri-border location (Brazil, Peru and Colombia) has suffered from the increase in organized crime.

* With information from the MPF Social Communication Department