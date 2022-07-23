Muralist Eduardo Kobra and Boa Vista City Hall Are Search Targets After R$400,000 Panel Melts | Roraima

The action fulfills four search and seizure warrants. and was launched by the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco) of the Public Ministry of Roraima and by the Civil Police.

O 180 meter muralwhich represents a giant iguana, was signed by the artist and and the painting was carried out by a team of his sent to Boa Vista. The work, which cost R$ 400 thousand to the public coffers, is located in Parque do Rio Branco, one of the tourist attractions in the state capital.

The mural was inaugurated in december 2020 and, in april 2021was totally deteriorated (see above the photos of these two moments).

Kobra’s team then restored the artwork to May 2021 no cost to the city (See in the photo her situation this Friday, 22).

THE Operation Watercolor investigates the city’s hiring of Kobra. The suspicion of the Public Property Prosecutor’s Office and the Civil Police is that the service contract was overbilled, and that it was not delivered as it should. The operation also has the support of the Public Security Secretariat (Sesp).

The crimes investigated are fraud in public contracts, embezzlement and misrepresentation. However, Gaeco and the police have not yet reported what the suspicions against Kobra are.

The house of the superintendent of the Education, Tourism, Sport and Culture Foundation (Fetec), Daniel Lima, responsible for the contracts, the headquarters of Fetec, located in the Municipal Theater, and the house of the inspector who acted in the hiring process were searched. . In São Paulo, the warrant would be carried out by the São Paulo Civil Police.

Gaeco states that the “contract was made without bidding, on the grounds that only the artist could perform such work” and that, in the investigation, it was found that it was not the hired artist who performed the service. “The art and painting should be carried out exclusively by the contracted artist. This was also the justification for the waiver of bidding, since it is a renowned artist”, he said.

The artist, however, reaffirmed that he could not travel to the state because he belonged to the Covid risk group. “I couldn’t travel to Roraima out of respect for isolation and the fact that I belong to a risk group, which exponentially increased my risk of contracting Covid. During the Pandemic we did little work, almost all of them were benefactors, to raise funds for people needy and entities that work in the area of ​​Health”, reinforced Kobra.

The g1 sought out the Boa Vista City Hall and, in a note, informed that he received the news of the operation with surprise and that “the fact causes strangeness and indignation for the spectacularization, considering the political moment we are living”. (Read the full note below).

The Public Ministry of Roraima, in response to allegations by the City of Boa Vista, stated that the operation was necessary because “there are strong indications of irregular contracting by the public administration.”

“Precautionary measures were requested from the judiciary in order to uncover the crimes investigated. The Public Treasury judge fully accepted the request for the collection of evidence and traces of irregularities practiced in the contract in question, since the documentation provided by the municipal public body was not enough to elucidate the case and there are strong indications of irregular hiring by the public administration”, stressed the ministerial body (read full note below).

The government of Roraima, in turn, said state security forces acted as an auxiliary force at the request of the Public Ministry.

Wanted about the investigation, Kobra said the work took place in a transparent and lawful manner. . “For my part, as always in my career, the entire amount is declared, with taxes and fees paid in accordance with the law. In this regard, I inform you that all the documentation related to my hiring, as well as receipts and payments relevant to the case are available to authorities who need to confirm the lawful nature,” he said. (read full note below).

In an April 2021 interview, Kobra said he would restore the mural free of charge – which he did.

When the paint melted, the city of Boa Vista informed that the situation would be evaluated, and that the hypothesis was that the problem could have been caused by exposure to the sun and the large volume of rain.

At the time, Kobra told the g1 that it was “not a common thing for a painting to melt.” He further stated that this was the first time his work had melted, and that it was also the first time he had done work remotely – he argued that he had lung problems. developed by the intoxication of paints and that, therefore, in the pandemic, he was avoiding leaving the house.

He also evaluated, at the time, that the excess of sun and rain and the preparation of the wall could have influenced the deterioration of the mural (see, below, images of the restoration).

Kobra mural is restored in Boa Vista

See the full note from the Municipality of Boa Vista

The Municipality of Boa Vista informs that it has always worked with transparency, and values ​​the responsible application of public resources, never having been the subject of investigations that resulted in police operations.

On the morning of this Friday, the 22nd, the city received the news of an operation at FETEC with surprise. The fact causes surprise and indignation for the spectacularization, considering the political moment we are living, that is, it is necessary to ascertain the facts, but it is also necessary to question the true motivation of the operation, with all the apparatus present in the place linked to the Government of State.

Respect for public money has always been a commitment of the municipal administrations of Boa Vista.

All documents requested today by the State Public Ministry and Civil Police of the State Government have already been delivered previously and are published on the transparency portal, for any citizen to verify.

We trust fairness and are available for any additional information.

Full text of Eduardo Kobra’s note

In light of what was reported this Friday, regarding a work of my own, inaugurated in December 2020 in the city of Boa Vista, I must clarify the following points:

1 – I, Eduardo Kobra, have been working as a muralist for more than three decades. I have painted murals in several Brazilian states and in more than 40 countries. In all works – from small to large murals – we act with professionalism, transparency, passion and respect for art and the public.

2 – I was hired by the city of Boa Vista to carry out the work. For my part, as always in my career, the entire amount is declared, with taxes and fees paid in accordance with the law. In this regard, I inform you that all documentation related to my hiring, as well as receipts and payments relevant to the case, are available to authorities who need to confirm their lawful nature.

3. The value of my contract is compatible with a work of such dimensions and my trajectory. In addition, a job like this involves several costs of materials, equipment, displacement of the team and remuneration of the various professionals involved.

4 – The fact that I did not perform the work in person is not and has never been hidden. Creating and executing with a team is common practice in the contemporary art world. Due to the Pandemic, as was widely reported by the press, I canceled or postponed in 2020 and part of 2021 the work I would do abroad and in some Brazilian states. In this tragic period, professionals not only in Brazil, but all over the world, had to adapt their daily lives and way of working. My case is no different. I could not travel to Roraima out of respect for isolation and the fact that I belong to a risk group, which exponentially increased my risk of contracting Covid. During the Pandemic we did little work, almost all of them were benefactors, to raise funds for people in need and entities that work in the area of ​​Health. I also emphasize that the work of execution of the work was not outsourced to another company: it was carried out by artists from my team, who always paint with me. The entire process of research, study, creation of the arts, as well as the preparation of molds and stensils were done by me in my studio. This was previously agreed with the contracting party and always dealt with in a transparent manner.

5. About the paint, there is always a natural process of wear and tear. I myself have a project, widely reported in newspapers, websites and television, called “The Art of Restoration”, which aims to restore some of the works that have become iconic points of the cities. This wear and tear takes years to happen. In Boa Vista it took four months! Never in our history had anything like this happened. The problem is with the wall, it is structural; it has nothing to do with the quality of the paints or the technique used. Even so, even though it wasn’t part of my contract, I deployed a team of my own to carry out a restoration last year when the problem arose. And I remain available to discuss, together with the technical team of the contracting party, possible solutions so that, rather than being remedied, the problem can be definitively resolved.

6. Finally, I reaffirm my commitment to the honesty of information and my respect for public property. My entire career has been guided by ethics and socially correct conduct and I am sure that these same values ​​have also guided this work. I am available for any clarifications that may be necessary, either from the authorities or from the press.

Note from the MP in response to the city hall

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the State of Roraima (MPRR) informs, through the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the Defense of Public Heritage, that Operation Aquarela, carried out on the morning of this Friday, July 22, was launched on the basis of the police investigation opened in Crimes against the Public Administration.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office follows the investigation, as it is the holder of the Criminal Action and in the course of the investigation, precautionary measures were requested from the judiciary in order to uncover the crimes investigated. The Public Treasury judge fully accepted the request for the collection of evidence and traces of irregularities practiced in the contract in question, since the documentation provided by the municipal public body was not sufficient to elucidate the case and there are strong indications of irregular contracting by the public administration. .

The Prosecutor’s Office for the Defense of Public Heritage was supported by the GAECO – Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime, the Civil Police and Institutional Security of the MPRR.