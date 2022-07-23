Murder of Daniella Perez: remember crime that turns 30 in 2022; case turned documentary series | Rio de Janeiro

The Actress Murder Daniella Perez , who died almost 30 years ago in Rio de Janeiro, gained repercussion again after the launch of the documentary series “Brutal Pact: the murder of Daniella Perez”. (See the trailer above)

The investigations pointed out that the young actress was killed with 18 stab wounds and without the right and time to defend herself. The g1 prepared a report that shows point by point what happened in the case.

The victim’s mother, the writer Gloria Perez, stated that in Brazil “the more violent the crimes, the more benevolent our penal laws are”. Glória is one of the participants of the documentary released by HBO Max.

1 of 3 Daniella Perez was killed with 18 stab wounds and had no chance of defense, according to investigations – Photo: HBOMAX / Disclosure via BBC Daniella Perez was killed with 18 stab wounds and had no chance of defense, according to investigations – Photo: HBOMAX / Disclosure via BBC

Daniella Perez was 22 years old when she was killed in 1992. At the time, she played the character Yasmin in the soap opera “De corpo e alma” and was married to actor Raul Gazolla.

Guilherme de Pádua played Daniella’s romantic partner in the soap opera. He and his wife, Paula Thomaz, were convicted of the murder.

The actress’ body was found in a thicket in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, with scissor blows. The expertise proved that Daniela died with 18 perforations, eight of which reached the heart.

‘God spared me’, says Gloria Perez about never having found her daughter’s killers

‘Brutal Pact’: documentary series about the episode has unprecedented reports

2 of 3 “The documentary focuses on the case files”, says Gloria Perez — Photo: HBOMAX/ Disclosure via BBC “The documentary focuses on the case files”, says Gloria Perez — Photo: HBOMAX/ Disclosure via BBC

Daniella, who was also a dancer, was executed with scissors. She had just left the studios, where she recorded scenes for the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, which was shown between August 1992 and March of the following year.

Guilherme de Pádua even consoled Daniella’s mother and husband, hours after the murder. He was then arrested and confessed to the crime.

“I took on this crime alone. I was never afraid to assume it, I never had to face the consequences, I was never even afraid of dying”, said the actor at the time of the crime.

Paula Thomaz and Guilherme de Pádua were arrested and tried for doubly qualified homicide, that is, for clumsy reasons and without the victim’s reaction. Paula was sentenced to 18 and a half years in prison, and Guilherme to 19 years.

In the sentence, the judge describes the former actor as a person of “violent, perverse and cowardly personality” who placed “above any value, his personal ambition”.

Shortly after the arrest, the couple separated. Both were released from prison before serving 7 years in 1999.

Guilherme de Pádua is currently pastor of an evangelical church in Minas Gerais. Paula Thomaz, who was his wife at the time, changed her surname.