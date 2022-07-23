Murilo Huff pays tribute to Marília: “Dying with nostalgia”

posted on 07/22/2022 12:10



Murilo Huff is an ex-boyfriend and the father of the child he had with Marília – (Credit: Instagram/Reproduction)

Murilo Huff paid tribute to Marília Mendonça, this Friday (22/7), on the day the artist would have turned 27. The singer said that the “day will be a little more difficult than the others” because Marília was a fan of birthdays and would not let the date pass without planning a “party”. “Unfortunately, for the first year since I met you, the 22nd of July will not be like this around here”, lamented the ex-boyfriend of the singer. They had a son together, Leo.

Marília died after the plane carrying her and four other crew members crashed in the countryside of Caratinga (MG), on November 5th. “The person who most liked birthdays I’ve ever met lol couldn’t be lukewarm, or more or less. Getting through that date without a whole week of celebration was impossible,” recalls Huff.

The singer also stated that despite Marília’s absence, he said he was sure she celebrates in heaven. “I know that today you must have woken up there with a bunch of angels singing happy birthday to you, and that you are celebrating next to God. How lucky for them!” he declared.

Murilo ends the tribute saying that he is missing you. “Today will be a little more difficult than the others… for those of us who are here dying of homesickness, because in heaven I know the party is going to be big”, he concludes.