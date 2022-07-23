Nando Reis criticizes Bolsonaro, takes a boo and says that the public was not ‘getting anything’

Singer Nando Reis was booed during a presentation at the Prime Rock Festival, in Belo Horizonte, after asking for the departure of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The episode involving the former member of Titãs took place on Saturday 16.

Nando Reis’ political interaction with the public took place after the rapper Anarandá MC left the stage, when part of the audience began to shout against the president.

Then Reis made a speech “against what is happening”, concluding with the cry of “out, Bolsonaro”.

After the speech, part of the audience started to boo the singer, who retorted. “I am with the indigenous peoples. Whoever is booing is not getting anything,” said Nando Reis. The singer followed the speech, appealing for peace, and resumed the show.

The video below, from the newspaper metropolisesshows the incident.

The moment at Nando Reis’ concert in Minas Gerais ended up going viral in recent days, after Bolsonaro supporters began sharing the video. Politicians, like the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) it’s the former Secretary of Culture Mário Frias, posted the scene on social media.

The Prime Rock Festival took place outside the Mineirão Stadium, in Belo Horizonte, last weekend.