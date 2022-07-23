Naughty Dog Dev Criticizes The Last of Us Part I Leaks

The Last of Us Part I has been the subject of many leaks. If at the reveal of the Summer Game Fest game the situation would have upset Neil Druckmann, co-president of Naughty Dog, it was Arne Meyer, vice president of the studio, to give his opinion on the matter.

Throughout the week, gameplay videos, screenshots and information appeared ahead of time through unofficial sources. This resulted in a series of reactions on the internet, before fans of the franchise even had a chance to hear those responsible for the project explain each of the features.

On twitter, Meyer he wrote:

Leaks really suck. Esp when we’re right on the cusp of an asset drop. It’s disheartening and frustrating to teams who have put their hearts making awesome things for our fans. That being said, here’s a deep dive into what’s new for The Last of Us Part I, incl some gameplay https://t.co/BxTnroMeWe — arne (@arnemeyer) July 22, 2022

Leaks are not legal. Especially when we are about to release news. It’s disheartening and frustrating for the teams that have put their hearts into doing amazing things for our fans. That said, here are more details on what’s new in The Last of Us Part I, including some gameplay.

The video released by Naughty Dog showcased parts of the game’s production process. Check it out:

The Last of Us Part I will be released on September 2nd for PS5 and later on PC.

