Náutico vs Londrina: see where to watch it live, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Náutico and Londrina start their campaigns in the return of Série B this Saturday, at 18:30, in Aflitos, in a confrontation valid for the 20th round. In the first game, Tubarão got the better and beat Timbu 2-0.

Náutico is going through its worst sequence in Serie B, with three consecutive defeats – to Grêmio, Chapecoense and Ponte Preta. The results sank Timbu into the relegation zone, in 18th place. The bad phase caused the dismissal of coach Roberto Fernandes, replaced by Elano Blumer, who will make his debut in the position.

Londrina is encouraged by the victory over Sampaio Corrêa and ended the first round in seventh position, seven points below the G-4. Tubarão also celebrates the improvement in defense – they haven’t conceded goals in four of the last five games played. The objective is to improve their performance as a visitor: they have only won twice in nine matches away from home.

Nautical – Technician: Elano Blumer

Coach Elano Blumer had just one day of training to get to know the cast and set up the team to face Londrina. The coach will have three absences by suspension, the midfielders Djavan and Ralph, and the striker Geuvânio.

On the other hand, Elano wins the return of the main name of the team, midfielder Jean Carlos, who did not play against Ponte Preta due to knee pain. Souza, Náutico’s main signing for Serie B, has been regularized and is available.

Due to the short time of work, Elano is likely to maintain the structure of the team, which had the tactical system modified in the last game, starting to act with a defensive four-line, abandoning the three-defender scheme.

Probable lineup: Lucas Perri; Thiago Ennes, Carlão, Bruno Bispo and João Lucas; Jobson, Victor Ferraz, Richard Franco (Souza) and Jean Carlos; Pedro Victor and Kieza.

who is out: Djavan, Ralph and Geuvânio (suspended); Wellington and Luís Phelipe (transition phase); Nascimento, Lucas Paraíba, Léo Passos, Hereda and Bryan. (injured).

hanging: Robinho, Luís Phelipe, Pedro Vítor, Wellington, Nascimento and Richard Franco.

Londrina – Coach: Adilson Batista

The Shark will have to make two changes to the defense. In defense, Saimon is suspended, and Augusto will be the substitute. On the right-back, Samuel Santos is recovering from a thigh injury, and Denílson is in the position.

The probable Londrina is Matheus Nogueira; Denílson, Augusto, Vilar and Alan Ruschel; João Paulo, Jhonny Lucas and Gegê; Caprini, Gabriel Santos and Douglas Coutinho.

Who is out: Samuel Santos and Victor Souza (DM); Saimon (suspended).

hanging: João Paulo, Jhonny Lucas, Douglas Coutinho, Augusto and Matheus Nogueira.