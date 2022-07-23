Navarro starts transition, and Palmeiras returns with an eye on Internacional

After the 1-0 triumph over América-MG on Thursday night, in Belo Horizonte, Palmeiras returned to São Paulo at dawn and began, on Friday morning, at the Football Academy, the preparation for the confrontation with the Internacional, this Sunday at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão. Team should continue with some absences for the match.

The starters of the match in the capital of Minas Gerais carried out regenerative work inside the center of excellence. The rest of the group went to the field and, under the command of Abel Ferreira’s commission, participated in technical activities and fundamental improvement.

Lacking in recent matches due to a trauma to his right knee, left-back Jorge trained without restrictions with the group. Striker Rafael Navarro began the physical transition and Piquerez made light movements with the ball separately. Jailson and Rony fulfilled the schedule with the Health and Performance Nucleus.

Despite the decrease in Covid-19 cases and the relaxation of restriction measures due to the pandemic, Verdão has not yet released the presence of journalists in training. Thus, the information is provided by the club’s press office.

Palmeiras is the current leader of the Brasileirão with 36 points, resulting from ten wins, six draws and two defeats, and has already secured the best campaign of the first round, as it has a four-point advantage over the closest competitors, Corinthians and Atlético-MG.

In addition to the first position, Alviverde has the best attack (29 goals), the least leaked defense (12) and maintained the post of the only unbeaten team as a visitor, with five triumphs and four draws. Verdão ends the preparation for Sunday’s game, against Internacional, this Saturday morning, at 10 am, at the Football Academy.