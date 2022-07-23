Netflix could lose its success by removing three TV shows from its list

THE Netflix recently reported that the three most watched TV shows on the streaming platform streaming will be withdrawn. What is striking is that these programs will continue to be active on the rival platform, Peacock.

Could this measure mean a downfall for the platform, or will it continue to be the leader in terms of movies and series? Follow the text and learn more details about this Netflix choice.

Read more: Netflix studies strategies to contain loss of subscribers

The decision to withdraw the programs

The streaming platform announced that, on August 1, it will remove the Friday Night Lights show from its library. This popular sports drama series chronicles the life of a high school football team in the fictional town of Dillon, Texas. With 76 episodes in five seasons aired between 2006 and 2011, its removal shocks many users, as this series was added last year on the platform.

Another series that will leave the Netflix catalog is 30 Rock, a comedy by Tina Fey. Stars like Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer had a reserved place in it. Comprising 139 episodes in seven seasons, the series arrived on the platform in August 2021.

The curiosity is that this is not the first time that 30 Rock is removed from Netflix. In 2017 the same thing happened, but after requests, the series returned. This passage, however, was much shorter than the first.

Decreased platform success

With the withdrawal of these programs and their permanence on the competing platform, some wonder about the company’s success in the face of these unexpected removals. For UK residents, Netflix has also announced the withdrawal of Parks and Recreation.

All these withdrawn series indicate a loss for the platform as they will represent large gaps for subscribers. According to the company, this is part of the intention to reduce expenses with licensing from other networks and focus only on their own content.

It is not known for sure what will happen from now on, whether a setback or a step to stand out among the competitors. We keep following.