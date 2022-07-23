New compact SUV will be the most sophisticated Renault ever made in Brazil

Renault’s new compact SUV was confirmed with the announcement of an investment of R$ 2 billion in Brazil, less than a month ago. Such a large amount is justified: the unprecedented car will have almost all of its development done in Brazil and the entire mechanical set will be exclusive.

In fact, it would not be so. Blame it on the war between Russia and Ukraine, which is about to complete five months. Renault do Brasil had a close relationship with Renault Russia. Both shared projects, such as the Renault Captur with the Duster platform (the European uses the Clio base). But after sanctions and public pressure, the Russian branch was sold to the local government.

With that, the HJF Project, codename of the new SUV, started to be spearheaded by the Brazilian branch. Everything that is not used by Dacia cars based on the CMF-B platform will be developed at the São José dos Pinhas (PR) complex.

It is a new challenge for Renault do Brasil, which will now also be responsible for the global launch of the model.

premium mechanics

The presence of units of the new generation of Dacia Sandero and Sandero Stepway in Brazil, such as those captured by the reader Josemar Becker in Joinville (SC), is justified. They are not test mules yet, but cars that are being used to test the new engine and gearbox.

The local manufacture of the HR10 engine, a three-cylinder 1.0 12V turbo with direct injection, is confirmed and it will be flex-fuel in Brazil. And there is a possibility that it will be used in the future in a hybrid set.

In addition, this engine will be combined with an exclusive gearbox for Latin American markets: a six-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT). No CVT gearbox. This set promises greater efficiency and much better dynamics than that provided by the current CVT gearboxes used by Renault.

But, it is said, this DCT gearbox will have a dry box, a type of system that has gained a reputation as problematic in other cars sold in Brazil, unlike DCTs with clutches immersed in oil. In any case, it will be the most sophisticated mechanical set ever seen in a national Renault.

Goodbye to Sandero and Logan

Renault has two very clear objectives for the coming years: to have a more profitable operation (hence SUVs are fundamental for it) and to remove from its products the image of cheap vehicles that Logan and Sandero helped to create, even if this forces it to sell fewer cars.

It does not mean, exactly, that Brazil will have the same cars sold in Europe. So much so that the HJF Project will be an SUV smaller than the Renault Austral and larger than the European Captur.

Its rivals will be the Jeep Renegade, Volkswagen T-Cross, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks and Chevrolet Tracker, while the next generation Duster will take on mid-size SUV dimensions and positioning – a position the Captur has never been able to defend.

It is such a big responsibility that there was a concern to bring a new platform, new technologies and to deliver a good performance. And there’s still time to get the new powertrain ready: the launch of the compact SUV is planned, for now, for the beginning of 2024. Just when Logan and Sandero will be leaving the lineup.

