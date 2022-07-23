No-fee credit card? Discover the best of July 2022

With the increase of accessibility of financial services, many began to adopt new forms of payment. Digital banks also play a role in this movement, in which there is a certain decentralization and cost reduction in certain products. All you need is a cell phone and internet access to start shopping and investing safely.

The credit card usually has a cost and what worries people the most are the fees and annual fee. However, there are some companies that offer free versions. In this case, starting to have practicality and even obtaining discounts is easy. Another benefit is the installment of accounts in general, guaranteed by having a limit released by the institution.

Check out the credit cards you can take out to start having more financial freedom

Itaú Visa Platinum

In addition to not having an annual fee, it offers exclusive partnerships for those who guarantee a good relationship. Therefore, the credit request without bureaucracy and access to promotions in stores also stand out. It does not require a minimum income, offers 50% discounts in several cinemas and accumulates points at Shopping iupp.

Will Bank

It also doesn’t need a minimum income, it allows the payment of installments and unlimited withdrawals in cashiers. It has partnerships with e-commerces, payment by approximation and is accepted in more than 210 countries.

Neon

It is part of the Vai de Visa Offers and Benefits Program, with a zero rate and alternation between debit and credit. For every 10 purchases, 3 withdrawals are released within 30 days.

PagBank Visa International

To those who want a higher limit, PagBank offers the opportunity to invest in CDB, with income converted into credit. The value can reach R$ 100 thousand and still guarantees security in international purchases.