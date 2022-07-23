“Not yet”; Fausto Vera surrenders to Corinthians and exposes details of the negotiation with Timão

Player should arrive at Corinthians in the next few hours; the board must pay around R$ 33 million to keep the athlete

Having had an amazing season so far, Corinthians is in the market looking to reinforce coach Vitor Pereira’s team. In addition to Yuri Alberto, who has already made his debut, that of defender Fabiàn Balbuena, Timão is very close to hiring Argetino Júniors midfielder Fausto Vera. The Argentine is close to wearing the Corinthians mantle. The negotiations are in the final stages and the player should disembark in Brazil in the next few days.

To take the wheel, Duílio Monteiro Alves will pay around R$ 33 million to the Argentine team to bring the midfielder to Parque São Jorge. It is worth remembering that the operation by the player will be in installments. The president of Argentino Júniors arrives this Saturday in Brazil to meet with Duílio Monteiro Alves and complete the sale of the steering wheel.

This Friday (22), in an interview with ESPN, from Argentina, Fausto Vera talked about the possibility of playing for Timão. The Argentinian praised the team, said that it will be a leap in his career, but he missed the point. In the athlete’s view, you can’t nail anything until the contract is signed.

“Nothing has been signed with Corinthians. The papers have not yet been signed. It’s a very big club and obviously it’s a beautiful challenge, mainly because I’m fighting for important things”, said the Argentine midfielder.O. In addition to Fausto Vera, Corinthians has Maycon, Du Queiroz, Roni, Cantillo and Paulinho for the sector, this one should only return in 2023.