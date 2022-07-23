Nubank (NUBR33) has already lost BRL 130.7 billion since its IPO

Business

The actions of Nubank (NUBR33) are down 65% since its initial public offering (IPO), held on December 9, 2021 at stock Exchange North American New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The operation, which was one of the most anticipated for the Brazilian market, has already made the fintech lost BRL 130.75 billion in market value, according to data from Polo Capital, as reported by Valor Econômico newspaper.

Several factors have contributed to the fact that not only the Nubank, but several other fintechs in the sector suffered billions in losses in the last 12 months. Among them is the rise of interest rate by Copom, of the Central Bank of Brazil. With the rise, the stock market becomes a hostile environment for more conservative investors.

Reflecting this negative movement, fintechs PagSeguro, Stone (STOC31), XP (XPBR31), Nubank, Banco Inter (INBR31), Banco Pan (BPAN4) and Méliuz (CASH3) have already lost, together, R$ 452 billion in market value in the period of one year. For the sake of comparison, the main stock index of B3, the Ibovespa, as a whole, lost R$ 1.026 trillion in market value in the same period.

Nubank, Banco Inter, Pan: innovating to challenge banks with confidence and simplicity

One of the promises with the emergence of fintechs is simplicity. There are no agencies, queues or fees. Customers who want to open an account or even take out a loan can just download the company’s app and start a financial journey.

Recently, however, the macroeconomic scenario had a negative impact on the performance of these institutions, which had to make some processes difficult in order to survive in the face of a challenging market. In this context, companies technology financial faced, in the last 12 months, the prospect (and reality) of higher interest rates, escalating inflation and, consequently, higher rates on the credit.

Specialists estimate that Nubank has shown resilience in the face of this worsening economic conditions, with still expressive rates of portfolio expansion and default under control. The credit portfolio of digital bank grew 30%, above the market average, in the first quarter of 2021. But according to analysts consulted by Valor Econômico, either fintech has created “a great competitive advantage or there will be a problem down the road”.

Contrary to Nubank, Banco Inter and Banco Pan adopted a more conservative stance, slowing down on the issue of credit granting, impacted by global and local issues, without major competitive advantages.

Therefore, investors anxiously await the release of Nubank’s figures for the second quarter of 2022, scheduled for August 15, after the market closure.

Nubank is not the only one: together, fintechs lose BRL 452 billion

According to experts consulted by Valor Econômico, even with the devaluation of R$ 452 billion accumulated by seven fintechs since July 2021, there is still no absolute certainty to say that the shares of these companies have already become cheap. The stock values ​​of fintech companies often take strong growth projections into account.

Banco Inter has already dropped 90% since its peak in June 2021. XP has lost 61% since its peak in September last year. PagSeguro ceded 80% within 12 months. In addition to the losses, the aforementioned fintechs have in common their shares listed on the US stock exchange.

For August, the market is looking carefully at the release of the balance sheets for the second quarter of 2022 of these companies. The numbers should give a clearer signal about the effect of Selic rate in business and what to expect going forward.

Check below the ranking of the biggest losses in market value by the seven fintechs in the last 12 months, from July 2021 to July 2022: